Luxury: LeBron James showed the sneakers with which he will be seen in Space Jam 2



James was eliminated in the first round of the Playoffs, so he can now focus on selling Space Jam 2.

Photo: Harry How / .

Through Instagram, LeBron James showed new details that we can appreciate in Space Jam 2, one of the most anticipated movies of the year by sports fans. “The King” revealed some unpublished images of the film, in which we easily detail the shoes that the active NBA legend will wear.

“Welcome to Space Jam. And also to the LeBron 19, let’s go!He wrote in the post. Yellow, red, orange and blue are the colors used in the footwear, which will have a cost of $ 200 as soon as it is released.

The Space Jam Collection 🪐 Nike officially unveils the LeBron 19 as part of the upcoming New Legacy apparel, leading up to the movie’s release. The kicks release in July for $ 200. pic.twitter.com/ndmNpvKbNj – The Association (@association) June 8, 2021

The shoes will be “premiered” in the movie. Namely, Nike will use the huge platform that LeBron James and Space Jam represent to officially reveal the latest custom model of the Los Angeles Lakers player.

FIRST LOOK: The Nike LeBron 19, which @KingJames will debut next month in Space Jam: A New Legacy pic.twitter.com/eDalPOvrwq – Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 8, 2021

“Space Jam 2: a new legacy”Is the name of the film, which It will debut in theaters on July 16.