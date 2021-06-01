Luxury homes in Dubai are still some of the cheapest

(Bloomberg) – The oversupply that has kept Dubai property prices low for more than half a decade will likely keep the emirate from a global rally in luxury residential real estate values.

The construction sector, which is rapidly emerging from the depression caused by the pandemic, will deliver some 62,000 homes in the emirate this year and almost 63,500 in 2022, which would be the most since 2009, according to consulting firm Knight Frank LLP.

The supply explosion will likely leave Dubai, along with Buenos Aires, as the only two cities in Knight Frank’s selection of 25 world-class locations to see high-end residential property values ​​decline.

“The imbalance between supply and demand has been a defining characteristic of the Dubai residential market since the Great Recession of 2008-09,” said Faisal Durrani, Head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank. “Looking ahead to the next few years, this looks set to persist.”

While wealthier home buyers, fleeing virus lockdowns to take refuge in Dubai, have helped boost demand for luxury homes this year, the improvement has not been uniform. Much of the city’s real estate still faces oversupply that has reduced values ​​by more than a third since 2014.

The pandemic exacerbated pressures from job losses and the departure of foreign workers, reducing the demand for rentals. The residential supply boom suggests that chronic oversupply will remain a key vulnerability for Dubai, one of seven that make up the United Arab Emirates.

However, the outlook also means that Dubai will be a relative bargain for resourceful buyers. One million dollars can buy 165 square meters of space in Dubai, about five times more than in London or New York, according to Knight Frank. In Dubai there are 42,356 homes valued at US $ 1 million, second only to the British capital.

The value of premium homes, worth 3.6 million dirhams (US $ 1 million) or more, is projected to decline 2% in 2021, after falling 6% in 2020, according to Knight Frank estimates.

Overall home prices will decline between 2% and 3%, while single-family properties, known locally as villas and which make up about a third of the city’s residential supply, are likely to rise between 3% and 3%. 4%, Durrani said.

Still, Knight Frank expects prices to fall at a slower pace thanks to the relaxation of travel restrictions and plans to host the postponed Expo 2020 later this year.

With “improving economic prospects, business confidence is increasing and that is being carried over to the real estate market in the form of increased interest and increased trading volume,” Durrani said.

