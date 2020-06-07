Image of Patrick Leigh Fermor’s house in Kardamyli, in the Peloponnese, after its rehabilitation BENAKI MUSEUM

The news that the Greek house of British writer and war hero Patrick Leigh Fermor (1915-2011) in Kardamili, in the southern Peloponnese, has reopened after more than two years of rehabilitation, has a side that will raise more than an eyebrow. It turns out that the wonderful house under the Taigeto and on the sea, among cypresses, olive trees, fragrant bushes and white oleanders, that Paddy and his wife Joan bequeathed in 1996 to the Benaki Museum in Athens, whose founder, Antoni Benakis were friends, so that to become the center of study and writers’ retreat at the death of both, it is rented, as of July, when the restrictions are lifted by the pandemic, as a summer resort. And not exactly for low-cost tourism: the stay in the house in which the Leigh Fermor lived since 1964 and where they received friends such as Yorgos Seferis, Nancy Mitford, John Betjeman, Miranda Rothschild, the princes of Belgium, Bruce Chatwin, Colin Thubron , Antony Beevor or Dolores Payás, costs a whopping 4,000 euros a night for a group of up to ten people. At this rate it is not that I cannot go (I do not think it is worth arguing that Paddy invited me to visit him whenever he wanted), it is that neither General Kreipe, the commander of the German occupation troops in Crete whom Leigh Fermor kidnapped in 1943 in one of the great adventures of World War II. The Wehrmacht used to be installed for free, either in Greece or in Poland.

The Benaki argues that the couple admitted that the house could be rented 90 days a year to help pay the expenses of what the rest of the time must be the Patrick and Joan Leigh Fermor Center, destined to promote, as the philohelene Paddy did , the intercultural dialogue -and that will host relevant figures from the world of letters and the arts (neither I nor Kreipe entered here). So the museum has diligently placed in the hands of the Aria Hotels chain – specializing in “boutique hotels and villas with authentic flavor” that recreate “wine tourism in Crete, aristocratic life in Santorini or the footprint of writers in the Peloponnese” (! ) .-, the summer management of the beautiful home, designed by Paddy himself with the architect Nico Hadjimichalis and which is a mix of his second Mediterranean residence (they also had Mill House in Dumbleton, Gloucestershire, although they actually lived in Kardamili) , Byzantine monastery and fortress. It comprises an arcade, patios and gardens, absolutely magical corners such as the mosaic terrace, and three buildings: the main house, the study and the annex. The house appears as one of the plot scenarios in the 2013 film Before Nightfall, with Ethan Hawke (how funny to see him where Paddy sat down to write his penelopiana The Gift Time trilogy).

As expected (and to be feared), the tourist use has brought changes, which I do not know if Paddy would like them very much. The house, so personal (Betjeman described it as “really a Paddy book, and the most durable”), with its snakes, mermaids, designs with pebbles, the fireplace equal to that of the Romanian villa of the Cantacucenos, Baleni, and a thousand memories, it has been “inevitably” modernized, to provide the nostalgic and milk-free comfort expected by someone capable of paying that price, and it has been provided with television in all rooms, heating (before there were only fireplaces), air conditioning and pool (with what Paddy liked to swim in the unspeakable sea just below the house; he did it every day until his death, Lord Byron believed himself, and as he crossed the Helespont in 1984, with 69 years!). All bathrooms have been renovated. In one of them he died after falling and hitting himself on the head Joan in 2003. From what I have seen, the property has been worthy of a report from Casa y Jardín. Congratulations.

Valuable paintings by artists such as Edward Lear, John Craxton and Nikos Ghika, and Paddy’s own drawings, have been replaced by facsimiles (which makes me think, swapping Mani for the fictional Phraxos, in the fake Modigliani exhibited by Maurice Conchis from The Magician, by John Fowles, in his Bourani mansion). Apparently, the more than six thousand books that Paddy and Joan had – among them some gift of mine, such as a study of the odes of Horacio, to make me the refined classicist, who always reported points with the writer until he discovered that you were not speaking more Latin than a delayed custard – they are still there, although you may know what is really occupying the shelves. I imagine that they will soon be filled with novels by John Grisham and Kent Follet and we will see (those who come) copies of Fifty Shades of Gray where before were the adventures of another Anastasia, the Byzantine empress consort of Tiberius II Constantine. I also wonder what happened to Joan’s cats, an undisciplined troop of several dozen that scratched the armchairs and marked with their urinations the corners, the luggage of the visitors and sometimes even their beds. I doubt that at 4,000 euros a night they will be allowed to hang around now, nor will the goats enter to enjoy themselves in the garden …