After 10 years in the luxury tourism sector, the private concierge Uemura opens its website and allows users to use its technological tools to design and personalize their leisure and travel moments. Uemura, one step ahead of OTAs, has created an integrated social network thinking about the way the digital user will interact and demand services, so that they can decide what to do, where and when, but also how and with whom to organize it. and enjoy it.

The purpose of the expansion is to make it possible for the maximum number of people to customize their trips. The launch of the new services are mainly focused on singles, young travelers, business travelers, companies and families with young children.

In a globalized world where travel around the world is more and more frequent, the luxury concierge Uemura Ltd has launched an innovative expansion of services that aims to create custom trips in real time. The services offered allow you to find travel companions with whom to share your favorite activities during the trip. In this way, each user can personalize the part of the trip they take individually and also the group part in which they can decide to carry out a series of activities with other travelers who also use Uemura Ltd.

The travel design service that can be found on the web www.uemura.eu allows you to choose the destination and the dates you want to travel, buy the flight and accommodation in which to stay, choose the different activities that will be carried out during the travel, restaurants where you want to eat and hire services such as babysitting, personal assistants or tour guides. At the same time, you can choose whether you want to enjoy the trip or some activities with your old friends, with new users or do it individually.

The launch of this service by Uemura focuses on trying to persuade and satisfy the possible demands of mainly four groups: Singles, Young Travelers, Business Travelers, Families with young children and Companies.

Although this does not mean that groups other than these who may be interested in this way of traveling cannot benefit from this service.

Among the advantages provided by this new type of service are the ability to personalize the trip, the immediacy to be able to establish different plans, a great possibility of interactivity with the travel design service and, finally, the ability to socialize that provides power share some activities with other travelers.

Questioned by this new concept of travel that unites social networks with travel and leisure, Miguel Santamaría, CEO of Uemura Ltd, states that “we have created a platform that connects leisure with people and restores the sense of the concept that sharing social media had distorted. “

