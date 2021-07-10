Luxury car BMW fled after fatally hitting man in Brooklyn



The NYPD is on the trail of a BMW car driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a man on a Brooklyn street, Wednesday night.

NYPD said the 54-year-old was trying to cross the Rockaway Parkway on Lenox Road in the area of East Flatbush, just before 11 pm, when he was hit by a white BMW traveling south, he knocked him to the ground and then continued on his way, fleeing the scene.

Officers who responded to a 911 call arrived and they found the victim lying on the road with severe trauma. EMS paramedics transported the man to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released, pending notification of the family.

According to data from New York’s “Vision Zero” road safety plan, at least 60 pedestrians have been fatally run over citywide in 2021. Most of those incidents occurred between 9 p.m. and midnight, Pix11 said.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

