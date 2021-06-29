Luxurious? The house of Aracely Arámbula, Luis Miguel and their children | Instagram

For many years, the life of the singer Luis Miguel and his partners has been a mystery, one of the strong issues in the middle of his past relationship with Aracely Arambula has taken strong revelation. Is this the home where did they live?

After Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula will try to lead a life together and procreate two children, many would take for granted the comforts that would have surrounded “The Chule“and the descendants of the so-called”Sun of Mexico“, a version that would be confirmed.

According to reports, Aracely and Luis Miguel lived in a house located in Los Angeles, California in an exclusive area of ​​Bel Air: the property has an area of ​​approximately 35,000 square feet.

In this space of the mansion, it includes a pool and a children’s play area, it has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a jacuzzi and the decoration is in classic European style, as well as a large kitchen with high-end appliances, according to reports.

The television actress and Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri were together for four years, from 2005 to 2009 and although many details of their relationship are still unknown, the truth is that he was one of the most beloved and acclaimed couples in the show.

Arámbula represented for the fans and followers of Luis Miguel, the opportunity to once again have a beautiful family, however, between dimes and diretes, the relationship between the two great figures did not prosper.

Even after their separation, both became involved in legal disputes, first Aracely pointed out that her former partner, the “Puerto Rican”, took care of their children financially, but does not spend time with them.

Later, it pointed out that LuisMi had stopped providing maintenance for Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, so since then they have faced various controversies and statements from Aracely.

In the midst of the euphoria at the launch of Luis Miguel’s life captured through Netflix fiction, some of the great enigmas that surround his life have had their place in that story, the disappearance of his mother, Marcela Basteri and on all the rumors that would have arisen regarding his parents’ relationship.

It was Diego Boneta, the actor in charge of telling the life of the famous through this platform, many of the scenes led to a strong controversy, especially with regard to his children from whom Gallego Basteri has lived apart.

Michelle Salas, daughter of Stephanie Salas and her two children Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula are three of the children that the music producer would have as a result of his relationships with Michelle Salas and Aracely Arámbula, who have also reacted to the scenes of the musical star.

In particular, it was the last chapters of the second and until today the last installment of this Netflix production that will lead to strong reactions from the interpreter’s daughter who said that she could sue him for unauthorized use of her image.

As for the artist and today host of Master Chef Latino, Aracely Arámbula, has confirmed that she will not appear in the third season of Luis Miguel and even her lawyer, Guillermo Pous, reiterated that her client did not give authorization for the use of her image or that of his two children.

Apparently after some meetings between Aracely Arámbula and the Netflix production, the negotiations would not have come to fruition so the histrionic would have taken legal action so that her image or anything that made reference to her was not used in the next and last installment of Luis Miguel: The series.