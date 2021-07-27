Luxurious on a yacht, Belinda wears a red outfit and maxi necklace | Instagram

The interpreter of remembered international hits such as “Angel” and “Boba nice girl”, Belinda, appeared from a luxurious yacht wearing a red outfit and a maxi necklace that left her fans speechless.

The so-called “princess of Latin pop”, Belinda, shook social networks again after sharing a photo in which she looks like a cover of the many magazines for which she has collaborated.

Luxury and glamor were two constants that were present in the snapshot, in addition to the beauty of Belinda for which he was the target of various compliments and comments.

Once again, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, boasts her silhouette and an outfit in an intense wine color to match a maxi necklace, were the keys for the Spanish artist, nationalized Mexican, to shine in all her splendor aboard a yacht.

The compliments did not wait for the popular singer and “TV actress“who debuted in infantile productions at the age of 10.

Stories like “Accomplices to the rescue”, “Adventures in time” and “Friends x always” were those that marked the beginnings of the popular star, “model” and “influencer”.

The faithful followers of the Christian Nodal’s fiancee They did not notice compliments and various reactions adding a total of 7,716 likes in the publication, it should be said that in addition, the famous one is one of the most popular on the platforms since only in her Instagram account she has more than 13 million followers.

The outstanding star has forged a great career venturing into various facets, in recent years Belinda would focus on other projects which would steal a bit of attention to give new material to her loyal fans.

Besides being a coach in several editions of “The voice“,” Beli “resumed her acting career after being invited to participate in a Netflix series,” Welcome to Eden “, for which she moved to Barcelona, ​​Spain.

What he also combined with his great taste for fashion, heading various publications of the most prestigious magazines, Elle, Esquire, Glamor and Vogue are some of the editions with which he has recently collaborated.

Belinda who has remained focused on her social networks, as well as her role as a businesswoman by launching her own skin care line, “Wonu”, which she promotes through her Instagram account, in which she has also shared your work with other advertising campaigns.

Just a few weeks ago, Belinda shared one of her most special collaborations by working with an international jewelry firm, the famous brand of the Tous bear, of which Belinda Peregrín was selected as the ambassador of the Spanish brand, which celebrated 20 years of being present in Mexico.

The also philanthropist, who has sold 1.5 million albums as a soloist, and has been the recipient of several awards; TVyNovelas, the Oye! MTV Latin America, Premios Lo Nuestro, among others, continues to give more surprises to its followers.

Recently, the beautiful and praised artist has once again sweetened the ears of her fans after starring in the new release called “The School Girl”, a collaboration between Tini Stoessel and Lola Indigo.