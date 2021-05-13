Luxurious cars! Anastasia Kvitko walks all over Miami | Instagram

The beautiful russian model Anastasia Kvitko shared a video showing off her figure and at the same time several luxury carsDressed although somewhat casual, she did not let her charms lose prominence with the luxurious cars.

The beautiful Instagram celebrity shared the video Six hours ago on his official Instagram account, he was riding in a luxury blue car to change to another just as luxurious.

Anastasia kvitko he was promoting as an advertisement the luxury car rental company in Miami, Florida, United States, which apparently handles only the best of the best.

Surely after this promotion “GM Luxe Car Renal Miami” will begin to have more clients, especially because the model has more than 12.2 million followers on Instagram, which is where she published this video.

She was wearing a fairly casual outfit, but at the same time flirtatious, she was wearing ripped jeans that were also a bit loose, something funny because she usually wears tight clothes, she also wore a black top in addition to white tennis shoes.

Her hair to combine with her fresh look she wore it loose, although in fact she usually wears it that way, despite the fact that it was something simple, this beauty always manages to give an exotic touch to her outfits.