Vanderlei Luxemburgo decided to use his Instagram to get closer to fans in this period of the coronavirus pandemic. The trainer warned that for every 50 thousand followers that he gains on the social network, he will hold a live, as it is called live video interaction, with comments from viewers.

– On my Instagram, fans will have the possibility to contact me and even do a live. If we get 300,000 followers, I’m going to live with a fan. With 350 thousand, another live, 400 thousand, another. It will be a moment when I will be able to talk, and, really, the fan will be able to talk to me, ask and talk about everything he thinks – said the coach.

Luxembourg called on fans to follow him on Instagram and approached him (Reproduction / Instagram)

– In this moment when we have not had football games, we are distant, and this approximation between fans, coach and players is important. It is a unique moment. I want to do this live with you, fan. I am waiting. Let’s go together – he continued.

When the challenge started, Vanderlei Luxemburgo had about 280 thousand followers. A few hours later, he reached approximately 10,000 more people following his official Instagram channel. Maintaining this growth, there is the expectation of a live of the technician already this Sunday.

The coach has been conducting continuous interactions on the social network, in lives from various channels, and has already given a virtual press conference last week, attending to journalists who follow the club’s daily life. Luxembourg was also one of the creators of the way the coaching staff has been watching, in real time, physical work involving all players at the same time, but each in their home.

