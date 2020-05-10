Palmeiras coach was guest on SporTV’s ‘Pass Exchange’ program on Saturday night

In an interview with the ‘Exchange of Passes’ program, on the SporTV channel, on Saturday night, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo put football in the background. The coach highlighted the increase in the number of deaths in Brazil due to the new coronavirus and reiterated that it is not the time for the return of the sport, which has been paralyzed since March.

Luxembourg put football in the background during the pandemic (Photo: Agência Palmeiras / Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

– It is a worldwide pandemic, where people die. They are trying to force football back because the stadiums are empty, there is no entertainment and football can start so that other companies can return. It is not a problem of business, of politics, it is a problem of death. People are dying, and every day the number of people dying in Brazil is increasing. That’s what people have to worry about – said Luxembourg.

– What’s missing in Brazil? Bed. So, instead of looking to return to football, why not look for hotels to make ICUs so that they have more beds for the people who will need them, to reduce the number of deaths? These people need beds. People are arriving at hospitals and have no beds and respirators. I am not concerned that football will return. It is a crisis, and people are concerned that football will return – he added.

This Saturday Brazil surpassed the mark of 10,000 people killed by the new coronavirus. The bulletin released by the Ministry of Health points out that the country recorded 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, reaching 10,627 deaths confirmed by COVID-19. In total, there are 155,939 confirmed cases of the disease among Brazilians.

São Paulo is the state most affected by the disease, has 3,608 deaths from COVID-19 and 44,411 confirmed cases. Brazil is only behind the United States in number of daily deaths and has become the sixth with more deaths due to the disease in the world.

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018