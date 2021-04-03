“Luxembourg forbade us beer and wine bottles”

Former footballer and Real Madrid legend, Roberto Carlos, recounted his experience during Vanderlei Luxemburg’s time as coach of the white club. The player acknowledges that the arrival of the Brazilian coach was linked to new forms of behavior in the dressing room. “We used to go to meetings and drink our beer and wine before dinner. When Vanderlei arrived, he banned beer first and then Bottles of wine.”

The left-back said that Luxembourg did not know the club very well and came from a European football school. For this reason, he confesses that they tried to convince the coach of the habits of the Madrid dressing room. “Ronaldo and I told him: ‘Master, they have their customs. Try not to change, otherwise you will have problems’. “

The coach was at the club between December 30, 2004. During that period, Luxembourg himself, in a statement for the ESPN documentary Galacticos, explained that his departure was linked to a discussion with the president.

Specifically, the decision to change Ronaldo Nazario in the middle of a game was the origin of his departure. “Beckham was sent off and we were winning 1-0. In the 87th minute, I took Ronaldo off the field to further strengthen the defense. The Bernabéu fans did not like the change because Ronaldo was the idol.”

Even Florentino Pérez questioned Luxembourg’s decision in that match. “He called me and asked, ‘Why did you change Ronaldo?”. Shortly after, the coach would be fired on December 4, 2005, after spending just one year on the Real Madrid benches.