Clubs and federations are already starting to move behind the scenes to plan the resumption of Brazilian football even with the country reaching, on consecutive days, the milestone of a thousand deaths in 24 hours as a result of the covid-19. This Saturday, the coach of Palm Trees, Vanderlei Luxemburgo, returned to contest a return of activities in Brazil.

“In football, people are forcing a situation for football to serve as an example. An example of what? A thousand and a few people are dying a day, what will it serve as an example of? Nothing. It has to be an example of a positive thing. It cannot to have privileges for A, B or C, to return to the South, but not to return to the North, Northeast, Southeast … Either for everyone or not for everyone, because we will all suffer losses “, declared Luxa in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes.

In the sequence, Luxa still showed concern regarding the excess of contaminants that the pandemic can generate. In addition, the coach from Palmeirense demanded more rigid studies involving all sectors of society.

“It is an obligation to have a better study so that not only football, but all sectors return. People will be contaminated, there is no way, the virus is there in every corner. Football will come back, but what has what can be done to minimize contamination? There are a lot of people standing still, they could make important decisions for returning to work, in all groups, not to be in such a complicated reality “, said the technician.

Palmeiras, together with Corinthians, Santos and São Paulo, has been leading conversations with the São Paulo Football Federation and other clubs about the return of football in São Paulo. The players still work remotely in their homes, but Luxa revealed that Verdão already has protocols for when activities in the CT are released by the authorities.

“The president’s order is to wait for the health agencies that send him to decide to return. Palmeiras is already fully organized. If he returns tomorrow, he already has planning, with distance and everything prepared. But we need the order, and I don’t see why to anticipate this return. If the president decides to go back and we all decide that he has to go back, we will go back, without any problem “, he reported.

It is not the first time that Luxa asks for caution regarding the return of football in Brazil. At the beginning of the month, the coach had already second sport and asked to focus on fighting the virus.

Sports Gazette