In an interview published on Palmeiras’ Facebook page, Vanderlei Luxemburgo recalled episodes from previous spells at the club. The coach recalled the praise he received from César Luis Menotti, 1978 world champion for Argentina, after beating his Boca Juniors 6-1, in the 1994 Libertadores, at Palestra Itália. And the coach said that, in the assembly of the team that won the 2008 São Paulo title, he called Marcos a fat man and a former athlete to recover him.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo recalls that he returned to Palmeiras in 2008 willing to recover goalkeeper Marcos (Collection LANCE!)

– Diego Cavalieri was playing. I took Marcos and gave him a spur as a friend: ‘You are a former player, look how you are, fat, slow. I will recover you first as an athlete, you will train and become an athlete. Then, he will do what he does: grab tight ‘- recalled Luxemburg, who gave the first chance to the idol of Verdão that season in a 3-0 defeat by Guaratinguetá, in a match played in São José do Rio Preto, on February 6, 2008.

– When he was ready, we lost 3-0 on Marcos’ return. The blow ate because I took Diego, who was fine. I turned around and said ‘There’s a player scheduled for the next game: Marcos’. Then, he calmed down and Marcos was once again the fantastic goalkeeper he was, making a five-year contract and helping Palmeiras a lot – added the coach.

Another memory of Vanderlei Luxemburgo is from more than 26 years ago. Specifically, in the remarkable 6-1 victory over Boca Juniors, on March 9, 1994, through the Libertadores group stage of that season. And the technician thrashed was keen to praise the performance of Palmeiras.

– It was one of the greatest games in my history. That team didn’t make a mistake. When it was over, Menotti, world champion coach for Argentina, came running over to me and said ‘this guy is going to punch me’. But he gave me a hug and said ‘look, I lost to a team that I never saw playing like this’ – recalled Luxembourg.

– It was a fantastic game. Mazinho had a wonderful game. I participated in other great games, but that game marked as one of the big ones, because the team didn’t make mistakes. A team with that quality and not making mistakes is very difficult. It marked the history of that trajectory, that project. He scored as an Academy, as another team that made history inside Palmeiras – he went on, remembering that 1994 had a marathon of matches in the club.

– That’s when I started talking about trainning pajamas, which is traveling the day before the game and returning the next day, with prevention, recovery and food. Imagine playing in Belém and then returning here, it’s a complicated business – he commented.

