Commanded by Luxembourg, Palmeiras won the 2008 Paulista Championship

Many soccer professionals prefer not to celebrate victory before the final whistle. However, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo followed a different logic before the decision of the Paulista championship 2008, between Palm Trees and Ponte Preta. In the lecture, the coach distributed champion bands and commemorative t-shirts to players as a way to encourage them.

In an interview with the official Verdão channel, Luxa recalled the episode. In the end, the alviverde team won the title by winning 5-0 at the old Palestra Itália, with goals from Ricardo Conceição (against), Alex Mineiro (3) and Valdivia. The first leg had ended with a 1-0 win in Palmeiras, with a goal scored by Kleber Gladiador.

“I asked the players: ‘do you have any doubt that we will win the championship? I don’t have one. I give each of you the champion belt. I have no doubt that we will win the championship, that we will leave here champions You have to believe that here because I’m giving you the banner, anticipating that we’re going to win, “said the commander.

The last episode of the series #FalaLuxa is on the air. The professor talked about the Paulista of 2008, the current work before the coronavirus and his feeling for our shirt. Check everything exclusively on Facebook 🎥👇 # AvantiPalestra https://t.co/1jxUmuIYef – SE Palmeiras (de 🏡) (@Palmeiras) May 21, 2020

Luxembourg also said that the most moved by the speech was the goalkeeper Marcos, who had been suffering from injuries in previous seasons. Paulistão’s victory was the last of the archer, who retired from lawns in 2012, wearing the Palmeiras shirt.

“It gets into Marcos’ emotional very strong. He receives that message from me very strongly and transmits it to the players. Marcos also came from defeats, not because of his quality, but out of mistrust. He was in Diego Cavalieri’s reserve, he hadn’t been playing. For him it was also a different possibility and he helped me in the lecture “, explained the coach.

Luxa also explained the custom of leaving the field before the end of the matches, stating that it has the intention of valuing the players.

“The press, by characteristic, goes a lot on the coach, as if he were the most important piece within a championship achievement. The most important pieces are the players. So, when you stay there, the press goes all over you and not the players who are celebrating on the pitch. I created this as a strategy to value those who really win. We (coaches) are 70% important here, at work, in preparation. Players are 70% important in the game, in the achievement ” , completed.

Sports Gazette

.