Luxembourg also talked about the possibility of becoming the most successful coach in club history

The priority of Palm Trees in the 2020 season is the achievement of Liberators cup. However, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo is thinking first of winning the Paulista championship. In an interview with the official Verdão channel, the commander pointed the state as a priority in the beginning of work at the club, temporarily paralyzed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“The first championship I want to win is the Paulista Championship. You will not think about winning the Brazilian Championship, the Copa Libertadores or the World Cup if you are not playing. The first one that we are going to play is the Paulista Championship. So I want to winning Paulista, and the players already know that “, declared the coach.

The last episode of the series is close to becoming the most successful coach in the history of Palmeiras. With seven trophies, he is currently tied for first place with Oswaldo Brandão. For Verdão, Luxemburg won four state (1993, 1994, 1996 and 2008), one Rio-São Paulo (1993) and two Brazilians (1993 and 1994). “And, together with Paulista, we played the first phase of the Libertadores. So, we are committed to winning the Paulista and thinking about continuing in the Libertadores. My head is turned to, at that first moment, preparing the team to win the Paulista. I think it will be cool to be there. I’m very provoked in the sense of wanting to do something different. , completed. With two rounds to go until the end of the first phase of Paulistão, Palmeiras occupies the second place in Group B with 19 points, the same number as leader Santo André. In Libertadores, the alviverde team is in the first position of its bracket with six points in two games played.

Sports Gazette





.