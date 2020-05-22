Luxembourg also talked about the possibility of becoming the most successful coach in club history

The priority of Palm Trees in the 2020 season is the achievement of Liberators cup. However, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo is thinking first of winning the Paulista championship. In an interview with the official Verdão channel, the commander pointed the state as a priority in the beginning of work at the club, temporarily paralyzed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“The first championship I want to win is the Paulista Championship. You will not think about winning the Brazilian Championship, the Copa Libertadores or the World Cup if you are not playing. The first one that we are going to play is the Paulista Championship. So I want to winning Paulista, and the players already know that “, declared the coach.

