LUX FIGHT LEAGUE ANNOUNCES ITS CALENDAR FOR 2021 WITH THE ‘IT’S LUX TIME’ CAMPAIGN

After the total success of LUX 012, the most watched Latin American MMA company in the world launches its full calendar for the remainder of 2021 with seven more events that will bring together the main sports figures in the region in the campaign called ‘IT’ S LUX TIME ‘.

LUX 013 will be the first event of seven remaining for 2021 and comes with the flyby title dispute between Brazilian Alessandro Costa and Costa Rican challenger Jorge Calvo, in what looks like an epic match at the Monterrey Show Center.

But in addition to this card that includes the fight for the title, a total of seven events have been programmed for the remainder of 2021 in a calendar that will feature the participation of the main figures of the company such as Sergio ‘Drako’ Cossio, Marco ” Polo ”Reyes, Diego Lopes, Iván Valenzuela, David Mendoza, Marco ‘Psycho’ Beltrán, Luis ‘Power’ Solorzano, as well as the main contenders in the Latin American ranking.

“As we promised, this 2021 will be the LUX year. The most important figures of the sport will be included in a season to all LUX. Remember this, our fans will receive more fights, more action and more LUX in our coming months, ”said Joe Mendoza, President of LUX Fight League.

Since LUX 001 in 2017, the continent’s top promoter has assembled a range of stars who have starred in multiple nights of action, including former UFC figures such as Efraín Escudero, Fito Rubio, Rony Jason, Mike de la Torre, as well as to the new blood of the sport that includes the Venezuelan Erik Silva, the Mexicans Mike Villegas, Daniel Zellhuber, César Vazquez and Ramón Cardozo.

As the company has already established since 2020, each Fight Night will host the LUX Challenge, the tournament that brings together the main positions in the Latin American ranking.

FULL CALENDAR 2021

LUX 013 / LUX CHALLENGE 013 (MAY 7)

LUX 014 / LUX CHALLENGE 014 (JUNE 25)

LUX 015 / LUX CHALLENGE 015 (AUGUST 6)

LUX 016 / LUX CHALLENGE 016 (SEPTEMBER 24)

LUX 017 / LUX CHALLENGE 017 (OCTOBER 15)

LUX 018 / LUX CHALLENGE 018 (NOVEMBER 5)

LUX 019 / LUX CHALLENGE 019 (DECEMBER 10)

#LUXTIME #LUXCHALLENGE # LUX013