Luther Reigns, the other Reigns in WWE. Today we are talking about the first fighter with the last name Reigns that was in WWE in the early 2000s.

Luther Reigns the other Reigns that was in WWE

Probably Vince McMahon had this last name in mind for a long time, maybe the writer who recommended the name to Roman was the same one who advised the first fighter, but the truth is that in WWE there was a Reigns before Roman and this was Luther Reigns.

Matt Wiese, was the fighter who received the name of Luther Reigns. The fighter began training in 1997 in the WCW Power Plant, same place where he trained and dismissed a certain Batista, but I will tell you another day. Wiese was at the Power Plant until 1999 without being called to debut at Ted Turner’s company.

After leaving the company and fighting for some indie companies, in 2003 Wiese was signed with a development contract by WWE and in June of that same year he joined the ranks of Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) back then the WWE development company where he fought under the name of Max Impact.

Luther Reigns in WWE

After several dark matches in RAW, the fighter reached the smackdown main roster where he was called as assistant to the general manager at that time of the blue brand, Kurt Angle. This is where the Luther Reigns character was born.

Reigns made his ring debut in a fight right in a PPV, Great American Bash vs. Charlie Haas, former member of Team Angle and with whom Kurt had a rivalry. After this debut, Reigns and Mark Jindrak teamed up with Kurt Angle, and here would come Luther’s greatest rivalry since he came to have a rivalry with neither more nor less than The Undertaker.

His rivalry with The Undertaker

So after a short rivalry with The Deadman, the two faced off in No Way Out from 2005, in a fight that The Undertaker would win and that would end the rivalry between the two. Following this, Jindrak and Reigns tried to conquer the SmackDown tag team titles but lost to Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio.

The last great rivalry of Luther Reigns on SmackDown went against Big Show, but again this quickly ended with the victory of Show in a match in the weekly program of the blue brand.

Following this rivalry, Reigns was sent to fight on the show of Velocity in the following months until he was fired from the company because he did not get along with Paul heyman who at that time was a writer for the blue brand.

After his journey in WWE, Luther Reigns already with his name in independent of Horshu, he was struggling for a couple of years until he retired in 2006.

