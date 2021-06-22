Lurking Clubhouse: Facebook Launches Audio Rooms

The Clubhouse app is leading the way and large companies are looking to block its way. Thus, Facebook launches Audio Rooms.

“Telling stories helps people build meaningful bonds – we all have stories to share with our friends, our communities, and the world at large. Speech, sound and language are the building blocks of how we connect with each other, ”explains Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

Facebook launches Audio Rooms how does it work?

According to the company, the new option to generate conversations will only be available to some public figures or verified creators, within the United States, that have the iOS operating system.

This means that Android users will not be able to create conversations, but they will be able to enter them.

Within this audio platform, a host will have the ability to invite up to 50 people to speak.

In addition, there is no limit of listeners within the conversation, which represents a differentiator in relation to Clubhouse, since it does have a limit for the audience.

Among other features of Live Audio Rooms is the live caption generation, notifications when someone joins the room or the ability to “raise your hand” to take the floor.

While the audience will have the possibility to react with “I like”, just as it happens in conventional live broadcasts. In addition, there will be public and private group chats, which will depend on the configurations that the administrators run.

In terms of content monetization, users will be able to support their creators through Stars, which can be purchased during the conversation and used at any time.

Upon handing in the Stars, the listener will move to the “Front Row” section, where it will be highlighted to the host.

It should be noted that hosts will also have the ability to select a non-profit organization or reason to raise funds, in order for people to donate directly to that cause. This is also a different option from Clubhouse, where there is no space where people collect money directly in the application.

To get information on when a meeting will start or if there is already one in progress, Facebook users will receive alerts in their app’s news section and can even sign up for a reminder.

On the other hand, the company founded by Zuckerberg announced the arrival of podcasts on its platform, where they can be listened to through a mini player or on the full screen.

They will have several controls and even playback will continue with the screen off.

Within this new functionality, users will be able to react, comment, mark and share their favorite episodes.

Opening the market

Facebook’s decision to enter the podcast market is not fortuitous.

According to financial analytics firm Finbold, advertising revenue in the United States alone is projected to exceed the $ 1 billion mark for the first time in 2021, to $ 1.34 billion.

This figure represents a growth of 59.9% compared to the revenues of 842.3 million dollars registered last year.

In 2019, revenue stood at $ 708.1 million, while in 2018, US podcasts attracted $ 479.1 million in ad revenue.

In addition, by 2022, revenues are expected to reach 1,700 million dollars and from 2023 the advertising revenue of the sector is expected to reach 2,180 million dollars, which represents a growth of 64.70% compared to the projection of 2021. ( Expansion)