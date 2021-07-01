Lurid details of the abuses that Pita Saavedra, Chiquis’s aunt, did to her own children

Pita Saavedra, Chiquis Rivera’s aunt, was denounced days ago by his son Sebastian In a television program. There the suspicion was raised that it was the sister of Doña Rosa, Jenni Rivera’s mother, that perhaps she could have been the woman who abused Chiquis Rivera placeholder image at the age of 11. But it turns out that’s impossible because his own daughter Nancy Saavedra She confessed to the cameras of Gossip No lIke that she was the abused 11-year-old girl. The details of this story, if the allegations of Pita Saavedra’s own children, they are truly rugged.

Sebastián and Nancy Saavedra They chose the show business show Gossip No Like to tell their version of events, which they were hiding until yesterday dark and lurid details about the alleged abuses of which the children of Pita Saavedra were victims.

Not only Pita would have abused her own daughter Nancy Saavedra, who is now 42 years old, but when Nancy was just over 11 years old, Pita met a 15 year old girl and fell in love with her. They went to live together with Pita’s children. That’s when it ceased abuse his own daughter Nancy. When she thought about telling a relative she remembered that she had to take care of her little brother and that she had nowhere to go, so she gave up. This was explained to Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, who were speechless at the statements of the brothers.

They are both children of different parents. Nancy’s only found out two years ago from her daughter. Sebastian’s, who would become Nancy’s stepfather, was the first accomplice of Whistle Y that’s where the abuses against her daughter began, according to Nancy herself.

Sebastián does not remember much of his childhood. Nancy was overprotective and, as she says, finished raising him. At some point the older sister only asked her mother to treat her brother well and so she forgave her. But they assured that not even so Pita Saavedra he stopped mistreating him. In the end they both ended up leaving home very young.

Whistle Later she had another daughter and her partner from that moment that the little girl saw Whistle in a way that was not like a daughter to her mother. Obviously, the young people have received psychological help. However, Pita, according to her children, has come out to say that she did not abuse Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, but these statements are certainly very strong. Both of them, Sebastian and Nancy they plan to take legal action against their own mother.