The program “Falling in love”He took a brief pause on TV Azteca and something happened for his later broadcast. The participant Lupita was surprised by a love from the past, Lidio.

When the dentist appeared on the forum, he made his characteristic mark and stood on his head to please Lupita.

It seems that the excitement of seeing the person with whom she was very close, was too much for the senior participant who suffered a terrible fall due to fainting.

Everything was unexpected that no one could stop her and they quickly entered first aid to see that it had not been anything serious. The nurses took her out of the set in a wheelchair to check her.

After a commercial break Lupita reappeared but was still a little overwhelmed by everything that had happened.

The good news is that after the scare, Lupita felt better that her friends invited her to eat some tacos.

