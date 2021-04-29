Lupita Nyong’o thinks Black Panther 2’s changes are right

Among the future film releases of Marvel Studios (at least those that we know) is “Black Panther 2”, who has the unpleasant task of continue the Wakanda story without Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the first movie and passed away in August of last year. Since then the studio has been working on the film’s script to make the transition as respectful as possible, making it clear that they will not use CGI doubles to revive T’Challa.

With a premiere scheduled for next year, the moment is about to get back in front of the cameras so the different actors are already more aware of the changes they have made to the script. This is the case of Lupita Nyong’o, who played Nakia in the first installment and who will return for this sequel. In a recent conversation with Yahoo !, Nyong’o has opened up about what he feels to return to filming, clarifying that it is not “enthusiasm” especially:

People ask me ‘Are you excited to be back?’ Enthusiasm is not exactly the word. I feel like I’m in a very thoughtful and meditative state when it comes to ‘Black Panther 2’. His passing is still extremely recent to me and I can’t imagine what it would be like to step on that set without him.

However, grateful to have someone like director Ryan Coogler in front of the project. It is here that Nyong’o refers to the script for the film, which Coogler has written, to emphasize how respectful he feels to Boseman’s memory:

At the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels like us and feels this loss very closely as well and his idea, the way he has retouched this second film is very respectful of the loss that we have all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally right to do this.. And, hopefully, what I look forward to the most is getting back together and honoring what he started and continuing to hold his light because he left us a light that still bathes us. Of that I am sure.

The Marvel Studios film has already begun its pre-production stage and filming is expected to start this July, with Georgia being one of the locations where they will be filming.

Via information | Yahoo!