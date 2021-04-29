Lupita Nyong’o says that Black Panther 2 will be respectful with the death of Chadwick Boseman – Tomatazos

After the unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman in August of last year, the question that arose in all Marvel fans is what will happen to the sequel to Black Panther – 90%? The late actor was the heart of that film and many people have a hard time imagining how the story could continue without him. The first thing that crossed the minds of many people is that perhaps they would give the role of T’challa to another actor. Kevin Feige immediately assured us that things were not going that way. They decided that no one else would play that character as a way to honor his legacy.

What will happen in the sequel? Thanks to the study’s tendency to protect information as much as possible, we really don’t know. Most likely, the character will die offstage and be replaced as Black Panther by his sister Shuri, something that has precedent in the comics. It would be the strangest thing that this will not happen and that they will completely retire the character in a movie that bears their name. That said, it won’t be long before we know what’s really going to happen. Filming of the film begins in Georgia in July.

While we don’t know how they are going to handle his death, we do know that Ryan Coogler is going to be as respectful as possible when it comes to this. This is what Lupita Nyong’o told Yahoo! Recently. I talk about how difficult the project is for her, but that she feels that this is the right thing to do because that is how they will continue what they started with the actor:

People ask me: Are you excited to be back? Excited is not the word. I feel in a meditative and thoughtful state when it comes to Black Panther II. His passing is still very fresh to me. I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like to step on the set and have him not be there, but at the same time we have a leader in Ryan. He is someone who feels the same way we do. Someone who feels his loss in a very real way too. And his idea… The way he has modified this second film is so respectful of the loss that we have all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally right for me to do this. What I hope, hopefully, is to recover and honor what he started with us and preserve his light through the film. He left us so much light that we are still immersing ourselves in it. Of that I am sure.

As we can see, the actress still cannot overcome the death of Chadwick. That’s something that she had already revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few weeks ago and also the fact that she thinks the director is going to honor her legacy:

It is still very hard for me to accept his passing. Your leadership. He starred in the movie with so much compassion and only with his presence. When Chadwick came to the set, he was there and brought his whole being to the movie. And he was so humble too. His leadership is going to be missed. I am completely sure that he would have wanted us to do this and I feel that what [el director] Ryan Coogler has planned to honor him [Chadwick Boseman] and his legacy. So it feels good to go back.

Really the only thing we need is to be able to see the film to know how they are going to honor him and handle his death in a way that makes sense for the plot and that at the same time is respectful. Without a doubt Black panther 2 it’s going to be one of the MCU’s most emotional movies yet. Everything seems to indicate that this will be the case.

