Lupita Nyong’o Is Sure Black Panther II Will Honor Boseman

Once again we have to talk about the harsh situation that Marvel Studios faces with the film “Black Panther II” and the death last year of actor Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler has stated on several occasions how it is being very hard for him to face this project, both personally, due to the close bond he had with the actor, and professionally for managing to manage this situation at the plot level, together with that from Marvel they want to honor the memory of Boseman.

The last to speak was the actress Lupita Nyong’o, who played Nakia in “Black Panther,” meaning T’Challa’s love interest in the movie. The Oscar-winning actress has also recognized how hard it is for her on a personal level to overcome this loss, commenting on the same thing that Coogler said, that leadership ability that Boseman had on the set.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nyong’o explained how Chadwick was completely into the Marvel movie work.

It is still very difficult for me to accept his death… His leadership… He directed the film with such compassion and fair presence. When Chadwick walked on set, he was present and brought his whole being to the film. And it was also so humble. That leadership will be missed.

Nyong’o has also hinted at the idea that the next Black Panther movie will do the right thing for honor the Boseman legacy.

I know for sure that he would want us to do this, and I feel that what [el director] Ryan Coogler has planned to greatly honor him and his legacy. So I feel good about going back.

At the moment, we continue without details of the plot of the film, or what arc they will give to T’Challa, but they have made it clear that they will not use archival material or recreate the actor digitally as was done for example with Carrie Fisher in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” They have also said that in this film they want to continue delving into the culture of Wakanda.

