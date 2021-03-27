Lupita Nyong’o declares herself a fan of Yuri and Carlos Rivera



Lupita Nyong’o.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Lupita Nyong’o answered in a series of questions to The late show with Stephen Colbert, where she was asked what are some of the songs that have marked her throughout her life and in one she had to answer what was the song she was obsessed with right now.

To the surprise of the Mexicans, he mentioned that he cannot hide being a fan of a song that Carlos Rivera and Yuri perform in duet.

“A song that I am obsessed with right now is by Yuri and Carlos Rivera placeholder image and it’s called ‘You don’t live in me anymore’. I found her when I was preparing for the ‘Romeo and Juliet’ radio soap opera and I loved her. The lyrics capture the passion and loss of love. It’s a very catchy song and I listen to it over and over again, ”explained the actress.

After learning of Lupita’s statements, the pair of Mexican singers immediately reacted through their profiles on Instagram and did not hesitate to resume the interview to publish it on their networks.

“I love you Lupita,” wrote Carlos, while Yuri was surprised that his song is being heard in other parts of the world: “We continue to reach other generations and cross borders,” he placed in his post.

Nyong’o, who in 2014 won an Oscar for Best Actress for the film ’12 Years a Slave ‘, will soon have participation in the project ‘Lady in the lake‘from Apple TV, along with Natalie Portman and already filmed the second part of’ Black Panter ‘that will be released in 2022.

