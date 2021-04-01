Lupita Godinez signs with UFC, faces Jessica Penne at UFC Vegas 24

One change will have a match from the UFC Vegas 24 undercard. Hannah goldy was removed from the card, the Mexican Lupita Godinez will face Jessica penne.

The match was confirmed by MMA Junkie the morning of this Wednesday.

Godinez is known for being the strawweight champion of LFA, the Aztec becomes the fifth Mexican to debut in the Octagon. Lupita She is undefeated in her five bouts and stands out for her strong exchanges in each match.

Penne he sees no action after his defeat in front of Danielle taylor in 2017. The Californian is on a three-game losing streak. In recent years he had to battle with USED and his release was recently approved. Unfortunately, she was going to participate in UFC 260, but her match was removed by a positive from her rival.

UFC Vegas 24 the next one will be held April 17th in it UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.