Lupita D’Alessio reveals having taken drugs with one of her children

Lupita D’Alessio revealed strong details of his life, because He said he had reached an extreme point with one of his children: he took drugs with it.

It was in an interview where the singer was asked if she had used drugs with her children, something that she not only accepted to have done, but even confessed that her son had convulsions due to said substances.

“With Jorge. At some point, at a party. I think I got overconfident and it became easy for me and I think that he, as I did not know, because they called me running, they told me: ‘Jorge is wrong’, he was in seizures”, He told the Mexican driver Yordi Rosado.

In addition, He explained that he did regret the bad example he gave his children and Jorge asked forgiveness on his knees, but he did not allow him to do such an action.

Finally, he made it clear that his excesses are already part of his past, because went to rehab in Guatemala, where she was hospitalized for about 45 days after more than twenty years of being addicted to cocaine.

“I was fortunate to meet Jesus, I was twenty-something years of being addicted to cocaine, a strong addiction, I almost died and my children were already following me, ”he shared.

On the other hand, the also known as “Sleeping Lioness” told other aspects of her private life. In particular, he recalled the early days of his career and she talked about the relationship she had with her father, Alfonso D’Alessio, saying that at the time she felt “used” by her father due to the fame he quickly achieved.

The truth is that Lupita has given much to talk about throughout her career, because even with her vices she wanted to change her lifestyle and that did not prevent her from is currently recognized as one of the most talented Mexican singers.