COVID-19, everything remained in plans. “data-reactid =” 24 “> In November 2019 he signed a contract with the company Bobo Producciones, of Ari Borovoy of OV7, and they promised a great celebration for the 50-year history of the“ Leona asleep ”, but with the pause of the entire live entertainment industry due to the COVID-19, everything remained in plans.

Symphonic concerts stayed in the pipeline, dates at the Mexico City Arena, in Monterrey and the rest of the Mexican Republic were on hiatus and will probably be definitively canceled, as Lupita D’Alessio has decided not to return to the stage until at least there is a vaccine.

I felt insecure to go outside again. Let us remember that for more than five years, the interpreter has lived in Cancun, Quintana Roo, to take care of her health. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> This was expressed in recent statements in which she said that due to her age and the pandemic, she felt insecure about going out again.Recall that for more than five years, the interpreter has lived in Cancun, Quintana Roo, to take care of her health.

D’Alessio assured. “data-reactid =” 29 “>” I think that this year I will retire until 2021; I am already at a vulnerable age, I am a 66 year old woman. I need to trust again, and if a vaccine has not come out, if something I really feel safe has not come out, it will be difficult for me to go back out on the street, “said D’Alessio.

The decision seems a drastic consequence to the world situation, but it reflects the strong character that D’Alessio gave the courage to have unique performances on stage for decades, the same courage that made her the best interpreter in Latin America, and perhaps, the same force that now drives her to say goodbye definitively.

And it is that if something has characterized D’Alessio, it is that the passion with which he sings is the same with which he lived his life, although on the way he ran into addictions and different personal problems that she is not afraid to tell, either in his biographical series, or in interviews.

manifested. “data-reactid =” 35 “>” There have certainly been many failures in my life, I have fallen, but I have not broken. Yes, I have had many bad moments, negative episodes that I put my children through, bad moments that I put myself through … There was a time when I was damaging my life, but there were also moments of joy; For example, my first Grammy that I received in November 2019 as Musical Excellence, that was a blessing for me. In life I would not have thought that I would go to Las Vegas for that award, so I continue to celebrate it, “he said.

leads audience levels on open television. Guadalupe Contreras Ramos’ life is a magnet for the rating, but it also represents showing the darkest moments that harmed not only her, but her family. “Data-reactid =” 36 “> Due to the pandemic, she could not sing to her to its public, but it is still in force in 2020 with the rebroadcast of its series “Today I am going to change” in primetime on Televisa, a company that has presumed that the series of 21 episodes leads audience levels on open television. Contreras Ramos is a magnet for the rating, but also represents showing the darkest moments that damaged, not only her, but her family.

“I confess that I am very happy, very grateful, and more in these moments of pandemic that we are experiencing. It is important that you see the story of a family that hit rock bottom and at the same time recovered thanks to Jesus. I say this openly because he was who helped us, restored us and now we are, not the perfect family, but we are united, with a healthy mind, a healthy body My children are with their families, they are good men and that makes me feel very grateful to God because of everything he did for us, “he said.

Perhaps some women identify with Lupita’s life as they do with her songs, but D’Alessio’s intention is not to give lessons. “More than a lesson, he presented himself to an authentic woman named Guadalupe Contreras Ramos, with all her mistakes, with all her virtues, with an imperfect family, and we were able to show who rescued us. For the blessing of many more families, there is the bioseries” .

