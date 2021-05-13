Lupine released trailer and release date of its second part

Share

After its successful first part, Lupine, the French Netflix series, shared its first trailer and also revealed the release date of the new episodes.

After being one of the big hits of last year on Netflix, the French series Lupine is already more than ready to return to the ring. So great was what the series generated that 76 million accounts saw it in the first four weeks since its premiere, always according to data from the platform itself. Now we have to see the new episodes of its second part!

On June 11 another 5 episodes will be released on the platform and we already have the trailer for this second part. In this opportunity, Omar Sy returns as Assane Diop, an expert thief who is inspired by Arsène Lupine to carry out his blows. Assane is hell-bent on taking revenge on Hubert Pelligrini, but those plans are cut short for the moment by a much bigger problem: the kidnapping of her son.

Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab return with Omar Sy. George Kay, creator of the series, will continue to lead alongside François Uzan. On the other hand, Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gélin have been the directors of these five episodes that close the first season.

Will there be a second season?

Regarding this great question that fans ask themselves, George Kay revealed that it is his greatest wish. Lupin’s creator explained to Variety long ago that this first season represents Assane’s origin and that this is just “the first chapter in a larger series.” That said, if Lupine does well again with these new episodes, there is no doubt that Netflix will make the decision to renew it for more seasons. It will be necessary to see what happens with the second part of the French series.

