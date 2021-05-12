‘Lupine’ premieres the trailer for its second part and reveals the premiere date

Omar Sy is ready to return to Netflix with the second part of ‘Omar Sy’. French fiction is one of the streaming platform’s latest big hits. 76 million accounts saw it in the first four weeks since its premiere, always according to data from Netflix itself, impossible to contrast. We have half the season to see.

Another five episodes will premiere on the platform on June 11 and we already have the trailer for this second part. Omar Sy returns as Assane Diop, an expert thief who is inspired by Arsène Lupine to carry out his blows. Assane is hell-bent on taking revenge on Hubert Pelligrini, but those plans are cut short for the moment by a much bigger problem: the kidnapping of her son.

Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab return with Omar Sy. George Kay, creator of the series, will continue to lead alongside François Uzan. Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gélin have been the directors of these five episodes that close the first season.

Second season?

There will be more? George Kay certainly wants it that way. The creator of ‘Lupine’ explained to Variety long ago that this first season represents the origin of Assane and that this is only “the first chapter of a bigger series”. While waiting for Netflix to announce a renewal, we are counting the days to return to the Paris of ‘Lupine’ with the second part of the first season.