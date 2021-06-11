‘Lupine’ Part 3 – Cast, Date, News, Spoilers and More

[This article contains spoilers from part 2 of Lupin. Please read at your own risk!]

So, part 2 of Lupine literally just premiered on Netflix, and it seems like the streaming giant expects me to not get off my couch today, because I’m busy bingeing it like nobody’s business. Although, given how the show follows Assane Diop, a French gentleman thief who adopts the name Arsène Lupine and leaves clues all through Paris to avenge his late father, it’s likely someone would find out about my plans for the weekend. Oops.

Before I get too far off topic, let’s dive into what we all just witnessed at the end of part 2. Businessman / antagonist Huber Pellegrini finally gets caught by the French police (* snaps for all *). Assane’s father finally gets his name cleared of stealing an expensive diamond from Pellegrini (HALLELUJAH!). And now? Assane is still a wanted criminal, being falsely accused earlier in the season of murder and money heists. The result: him going on the run, leaving behind longtime love Claire and their son Raoul to ensure their safety.

That’s a lot to take in. But now that fans (I mean, me) are done with watching the newest group of episodes, we’re all just casually wondering whether a part 3 is in the horizon. Don’t worry, y’all, we actually have some answers. Here’s what we know so far:

To start: Has part 3 even been confirmed yet?

Since you’re asking so nicely, we’ll tell you. Not only is part 3 confirmed, but we can thank a French journalist for sleuthing their way into finding out the news.

Here’s a breakdown of how it happened. Because Lupine is all about searching to find the culprit of some crime, it only made sense for Netflix to pass along subtle clues about the show’s renewal. Well, one journalist seemingly stumbled upon the website www.assane-diop.com (aka Lupin’s real name) and discovered this message flashing right on the homepage:

“Assane is always one step ahead. Lupine will return for a part 3.”

Naturally, the journalist went to Twitter to see if the news was actually correct, and lead actor Omar Sy himself replied, confirming the news that yes, the streaming giant gave Lupine a part 3 before part 2 even premiered.

Whoever does the marketing for this show seriously needs a round of applause right about … NOW.

That’s amazing. But what about a premiere date?

Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but as of right now, Netflix hasn’t given any real info about a possibility of a premiere date. But don’t freak out just yet. We JUST got part 2. In the meantime, enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Lupine:

Okay okay. Now who can we expect to return for part 3?

Great question! Well, with the name of the show being a pretty good clue, there’s a high probability Omar Sy will return as our favorite gentleman thief Assane / Lupine. And after watching part 2? I’m sure as heck hoping Claire (Ludivine Sagnier), Raoul (Etan Simon), Benjamin (Antoine Gouy), Youssef (Soufiane Guerrab), Lieutenant Belkacem (Shirine Boutella) and Captain Laugier (Vincent Loudez) return to the show as well . Truly crossing my fingers here, because without them … it’s just not the same!

Good to know. Now do you have any insight into what part 3 could be about?

You know Netflix is ​​super tight-lipped when it comes to giving up major plot points so early in the game. But given how part 2 left off (aka a certain police commissioner named Dumont taken into federal custody for corruption, along with seeing Assane’s name be cleared from a falsely-accused murder earlier in the season), we have some thoughts on where the show could potentially go in part 3:

With Assane’s past now coming to light, there’s a good chance we’ll get to learn a bit more about his childhood and how he eventually became the thief he is today. how Pellegrini and Dumont being in prison isn’t exactly brand new info for the show. After all, he’s been able to escape justice before — who says he won’t do it again and track down his nemesis? In my heart of hearts, hopefully we see Assane reunite with his family, because let’s face it — he’s been about protecting / avenging his family since day 1. How wonderful would it be to see him hug his partner and child again?

