‘Lupine’ (Netflix) season 2, ending explained

The modern thief gentleman, Assane Diop (Omar Sy), is back on our screens once again for the second part of Netflix’s tremendous criminal prank, ‘Lupine’.

In the first chapter, we learned his tragic backstory. The super rich and morally bankrupt businessman Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) framed his father Babakar (Fargass Assandé) for stealing a necklace inlaid with pearls and diamonds, which Louis XVI gave to Marie Antoinette.

Assane’s father, who at the time was working as Pellegrini’s driver, was jailed after confessing to the crime after a conversation with Pellegrini’s wife, Anne (Nicole García), in which she assured him that his sentence would be reduced if delivered. But that was only the first part of Babakar’s ordeal.

During his time in prison, he was assassinated by Pellegrini’s henchman, Léonard (Adama Niane) to silence him once and for all, and for a time Pellegrini continued his nefarious business out of control. But the magnate did not take into account Babakar’s son, Assane, who set out to avenge his father by destroying Pellegrini and his empire.

The second installment in the series picked up right where we left off, with Assane and Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) frantically searching for their son Raoul (Etan Simon), who had gone missing during his birthday trip to the seaside town of Etretat. It was Detective Youssef Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab) who informed them that Raoul had been kidnapped by Léonard. Pellegrini had instructed him to use Assane’s son as bait to lure him into his clutches and, we admit, it was a solid plan.

Assane and Guedira, who had been tracking the protagonist alone while colleagues chased false leads elsewhere, rushed to rescue Raoul, who was being held in an abandoned house in the French countryside. Under cover of darkness, Assane entered the property, where she encountered Léonard. After hitting seven bells against each other, he threw Pellegrini’s henchman out a window, but Léonard miraculously survived. Then he did the unthinkable, locking Raoul in the trunk of his car before setting fire to him and sneaking off into the dark.

After receiving a text message from Léonard about his son’s fate, a devastated Assane watched the vehicle burn, unable even to cry properly after Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem (Shirine Boutella) arrived at the scene and handcuffed him. In his mind, Raoul was gone.

Let’s go quickly to episode two, Guedira had saved Raoul’s life while his father was inside the house looking for him. But upon returning to Paris, he unknowingly dropped his passenger onto Pelligrini’s lap after following orders from corrupt police commissioner Gabriel Dumont (Vincent Garanger), who was on the tycoon’s payroll. But Assane had once again outwitted the police and ran back to the capital, where she worked her magic and ripped Raoul out of Pellegrini’s dirty gloves.

With her son safe, Assane could turn her attention to revenge. Inspired by Pellegrini, Assane decided to set his sights on the daughter of his nemesis. He emotionally manipulated Juliette (Clotilde Hesme) by giving her a bracelet that he stole from Claire and Camille Pissarro’s Seine and Louvre, which he took from the Musée d’Orsay.

Such bold gestures had to be proof of her romantic feelings, right? Once she had Juliette in the palm of her hand, Assane told her that Pellegrini had framed her father for stealing the necklace. He told her to go talk to her mother and added, “Once you have heard the truth, you will do whatever it takes.”

That is exactly what Juliette did and, at the end of the episode, Anne contacted Guedira and informed her of her husband’s misdeeds. Pellegrini was arrested, but then went free after pulling contacts and the interior minister ordered the police to release him. But Assane wasn’t done with Pellegrini and her biggest trick was yet to come.

By this time, he had already sent a mole straight to the heart of Pellegrini’s operation. Assane and her best friend Benjamin Ferel (Antoine Gouy), an antiques dealer, hired a young man they met stealing one of Lupin’s books from a library to go undercover as a financial expert.

The character they came up with, Courbet, had no qualms about using questionable methods to increase his clients’ bank balances to astronomical heights: music to the ears of Pellegrini. One of those plans was to pocket the vast majority of the money raised at Juliette’s fundraising concert. Donors believed they were giving underprivileged children access to arts and culture unavailable to them when in reality, Pellegrini’s pockets would only grow fat.

But that was, of course, a lie, with all the money going directly to Juliette’s foundation, thanks to Assane.

Guedira had already followed Assane’s leads and unearthed video footage of Dumont confessing his involvement in Babakar’s trap. With his colleagues, he examined more evidence that clearly illustrated the connection between his boss, Léonard, who they knew was responsible for Babakar’s murder, and Pellegrini.

The police also had the recording of Pellegrini’s confession, obtained by Assane. With a knife to his throat, he admitted to hiring Babakar so he could frame him for stealing the necklace, allowing him to keep the insurance money.

Pellegrini also confessed to ordering the hit on Babakar to silence him completely. For a moment, it looked like Assane might cut his throat, but she thought better of it. A much more effective and satisfying punishment would be to see him in a gray prison cell without his thugs and his gala nights.

And when the end came, it looked like both Pellegrini and Dumont were finally going to face justice for their actions. The evidence of their wrongdoing appears to be iron-clad, but, we recall, they have successfully escaped similar difficult situations before.

Pellegrini’s public opinion, however, is now skyrocketing after Assane took the stage and listed his many, many crimes to the wealthy benefactors present in the concert hall.

In the final moments of the second part, Assane was again on the run from the police. Seriously, do you ever have a day off? In his quest to defeat his enemy and restore his father’s name, he had broken some laws himself. After a brief meeting with Claire and her son on “Raoul’s Bridge”, he went into the night to hide. But he promised them that he would return eventually, when the time was right.

“I love you both,” he said. And with that, he was gone.

Sy himself has said that the third part will be a success, although Netflix has not yet confirmed its fate. But creators George Kay and François Uzan will undoubtedly have many more ideas to explore. With Babakar’s story seemingly finished and dusted off, that would open the door to a new driving force and some new faces.

