‘Lupine’ becomes the most watched Netflix series in 2021

Neither Cobra Kai, nor Who Killed Sara? or New Amsterdam. The most watched series so far in 2021 in Netflix it is Lupine. The French drama has been the most popular during the first three months of the year according to internal metrics of the streaming platform.

The company has explained that 76 million accounts have watched at least two minutes of the series during the first four weeks of its release on January 8. Lupine It has only been surpassed by Bridgerton which garnered views of 82 million accounts after its release in December 2020.

Netflix consider a visualization if a person looks at least two minutes of an episode, enough to understand that the choice was intentional. Considering that an episode of a series usually lasts between 30 minutes and almost an hour, it is a controversial internal metric.

Netflix’s new viewing metric is seen by many as a highly inflated and artificial way of communicating consumer habits, which appear much higher than competing platforms.

The streaming platform reported 207.6 million active accounts during the first quarter of 2021, which would mean that almost 37% of total subscribers worldwide watched part or all of Lupine.

Lupine was at the head of the popularity of series of Netflix, followed by another series in a language other than English: Who Killed Sara ?, the Mexican production that we recommend avoid and not waste time looking at her. In addition, the company has confirmed that it is the most popular foreign language content in the United States.

Lupine: 76 million Destiny: The Winx Saga: 57 million Who Killed Sara: 55 million Ginny and Georgia: 52 million Dance of the Fireflies: 49 million Charge Kai: 45 million

The most watched movie in Netflix During the first quarter of 2021 it was Outside the Wire, a science fiction production with Anthony Mackie and Damon Idris with 66 million views during its first four weeks of release.

