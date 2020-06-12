“No one would know your mother or mine if it were not for our father,” says Ariana Rivera to her half-sister Lupita, defending her father from harsh criticism for revealing Mayeli’s infidelity. What happened?

It has been a difficult week for Lupillo Rivera and all his family in general as a result of his statements in a court about the alleged infidelity of his ex-wife Mayeli Alonso as grounds for your divorce.

It is impossible not to foresee that in both parts of a conflict there are close people who suffer and in this case it is the daughters of the singer who could not avoid reacting to the events.

Some of the conversations that we will share next happened between the two young sisters and many of them have already been completely deleted from social networks, including their personal accounts. We hope that all of this that was shared publicly finds a private resolution for the well-being of the family.

This is the summary of what happened:

Lupita Rivera, daughter of Mayeli Alonso and known in her networks as Karizma Rivera, who recently launched a makeup line and is also a young artist, asked her half-sister Ariana rivera, who refrained from talking about his parents’ conflicts.

View this post on Instagram Daughter of @mayelialonsooficial #karizmarivera send this message !! Where he asks one of his sisters to stop talking about his mom, since she has respected his… ..💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥I need you to stop getting involved in my parents’ problems. You have absolutely no right to speak about my mother in any way, what do you get from this? I would like you to respect my mother as I have respected yours. Have you seen the pain caused among all the drama in the Rivera family for the past few years and definitely don’t want that for my present and future generation? I prefer people to know us and us for our talents than for fake news or drama, this looks very bad on your behalf as a mother and an adult so please keep your mouth shut because we both have a little brother who It can be emotionally destroyed. So, on behalf of me and our brothers, the welfare of all, please stop doing it. I don’t want this for our generation. A post shared by ℂℍℂℙℂ (@ chicapicosa2) on Jun 8, 2020 at 11:36 pm PDT

The young girl faced her sister because she came to defend her mother Mayeli Alonso from the accusations of Toro del Corrido that she was unfaithful in her marriage and for this reason she filed for divorce in 2018.

It all started when Ayana reposted a story announcing her mother’s infidelity as a cause for divorce. That did not amuse him and he said to his sister:

“I need you to stop getting involved in my parents’ problems. You have no right to talk about my mother. What do you get from this. Respect. I love my mother as I respect yours. “

“You have seen the pain caused by all the drama in the Rivera family during these years and I don’t want that for my present and future generation. I’d rather people know us for our talents than for fake news or drama. ”

“Let’s keep our mouths shut because we both have a little brother who can be emotionally destroyed. So on behalf of me, my brothers and everyone’s well-being, please stop doing it ”.

It was a note that showed maturity and consistency in his claim. In any case, just as Karizma defends her mother, Ariana Rivera jumped to defend her father Lupillo Rivera. And in his Instagram stories he gave his version of events:

“I wish you would defend our father, if it wasn’t for him nobody would know your mom or my mom if it wasn’t for that. The next time you refer to me or your other sisters send us a direct message. We have blocked your mother for many years, never you. “



And added:

“I will never argue with you I tell you publicly and directly. My post was not entirely bad relax just the truth was. Dad I am happy and blessed. You never mentioned anything like the current truth of what happened between you and Mayeli. I understand that as you were quoted, answer the questions they asked you with the truth under oath. “

“You are an amazing man. I lived with you for two years and you never spoke ill of Mayeli. I saw you in the worst depression and you always had your head held high by Lupita and “El Rey”. Dad you made it great and you will be great.

“Hopefully you defend our father as you do with your mother,” Ariana repeated several times to her sister.

This is the report of the entertainment program Exclusivas TV de México, where the entire discussion is also summarized:

Lupillo Rivera’s daughter confronts her sister Ayana and she responds Contact: https://www.facebook.com/megustapues https://www.facebook.com/vayainteresante #LupitaRivera #LupilloRivera # MayeliAlonso2020-06-10T04: 05: 01Z

Ariana had uploaded to her networks photographs of the official documents of the statements. of his father in the format asks the court’s answer, but these can no longer be seen as it has been withdrawn. In any case, his comments were: “Here is the evidence of my father’s behavior,” said Ariana when she shared the court documents, explaining that her pass would never have spoken if it had not been questioned by a judge about the conduct of Mayeli Alonso.

What do Lupilo Rivera’s daughters do?

Karizma Rivera has recently launched as an artist

Launched a makeup collection

It’s called Karizma Beauty

Lupita supports her mother unconditionally. Here a birthday message

Ariana is one of the eldest daughters of Toro del Corrido. On her page she showed photos of her and her sisters, all daughters of Lupillo’s first marriage, but as we repeat, the publications are no longer there.

Even in one of them they explained the reason why she and all her little sisters opened this account to tell who they are and to defend their family.

As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, the public comments of the Rivera sisters about this family situation have been suspended. We hope that your brotherly love is never affected and that you can overcome these complicated circumstances of your parents.