Ayana Rivera turns on social networks Lupillo Rivera’s daughter appears without a bra and drops her blouse “She wants to be a porn star”, users tell her

In full celebration of May 5, Ayana Rivera, the oldest daughter of singer Lupillo Rivera, appears without a bra and lowers her blouse to the approval of her fans.

Through the Instagram account of Escándalo, this photograph was leaked that Anaya Rivera uploaded to her stories and in which she wears a sexy outfit that almost reveals her breasts and covers her right breast with a jug. Lupillo Rivera’s daughter stares into the camera and strokes her hair with her left hand, in addition to wishing for a #FelizCincoDeMayo.

“With this photo @ ayana_ayana1223 wishes you a Happy May 5 … #lupillorivera’s eldest daughter (I don’t understand the photo with May 5, but well), says this publication, which so far has 69” I like it. “

Despite Ayana Rivera’s indisputable beauty, many users left with everything, despite the fact that Lupillo Rivera’s daughter appears without a bra, even an Internet user asked: “Who is she?”, To which someone said: “I was going to ask the same thing.”

“That piru looks”, “It was operated a lot, I no longer recognized it”, “Just look it up on Google and it doesn’t even look like the one before”, expressed some users, although one made an interesting confession:

“She has not denied that she has just undergone surgery, she has even recommended her doctor and her massage girl.”

“No more because of the jug that covers the tet …”, “What do you sell?”, “Well operated”, “It did not look like this when they interviewed her in El gordo y la flaca”, “And the photo has nothing to do with it with May 5. My doubt is whether they will at least know that it is commemorated, “said more users about Lupillo Rivera’s daughter.

A follower of the account did not keep anything and thus expressed herself from Ayana Rivera: “All forces want to go out naked. Better that he get rid of chin … and do the Playboy. It is dying to do it. “

The attacks on the beautiful young woman seemed not to end: “What about this woman who does what? Is she not a model? ”,“ Unless she models witch costumes with that nostril ”,“ It seems that she is promoting herself as a sex-servant ”,“ Oh, the pins have already come out… Rivera to take out every bullshit to talk about them, is obvious”.

An Internet user did not want to remain in doubt and asked the following question: Will she have breast cancer or will someone close to her have it? Because it comes out a lot like this ”, to which several people responded, among them, the Scandal account:“ I was seeing that this photo was published last year and published again today ”.

“Almost everything he publishes in the stories has to do with breast cancer”, “He has cancer in the brain … Use that ‘excuse’ to teach chich … and nal … operated”, “I do not know it makes me fair to use breast cancer to attract attention. “

Finally, two users said: “She wants to be a pornstar”, “She is looking for Playboy to hire her because she always goes with the chich … or the nal … from outside”.