Lupillo Rivera would have already erased Belinda’s tattoo after engagement with Nodal

After the commitment between Christian nodal Y BelindaIt transpired that Criss Angel, with whom the singer had a courtship 5 years ago, erased the tattoo that was made in honor of her, however, it would not be the only one, since Lupillo Rivera his was also erased.

This was revealed by journalist Alex Kaffie, who confessed that sources close to the brother of Jenni Rivera They confirmed that after Nodal gave the ring to Beli, Lupillo would have made the decision to erase from his skin the tattoo that he made of his face on one of his arms.

“They told me from good sources that the one who has already erased the tattoo is Lupillo, because it no longer exists ”, indicated in the program ‘Sale el Sol’.

#CrissAngel removed her tattoo of #Belinda! The illusionist used his magic and changed the word that was marked on his chest. 😱 # PájarosEnElAlambre🐦 in # SaleElSol🌞: https://t.co/GhOyR6g1Ut pic.twitter.com/2dx4bB2ClG – The Sun comes up ☀️ (@saleelsoltv) June 1, 2021

When Lupillo and Belinda had an affair, he promised the interpreter of “In the dark” that the tattoo that was made in his honor would never be erased, but now Internet users They question whether it is a reaction to Christian’s commitment to the also actress.

It is not known for sure how he managed to cover it and what he tattooed on it, because unlike Criss, he only transformed ‘Beli’ into the word ‘God’, instead Rivera would have a harder job searching for a design that would hide Belinda’s face, which covered almost the entire bicep of the singer.

As for Nodal, it is known that he also got not just one, but two tattoos to show his love for his girlfriend. One of them placed it next to his ear: “Beli”, while the most striking was undoubtedly the one that was put on his chest, as it captured the singer’s gaze in a big way.