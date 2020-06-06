Mayeli Alonso, ex-wife of Lupillo Rivera, faces a legal battle with her ex-partner The singer, to the surprise of many, testifies in favor of Daisy Cabral Mayeli does not remain silent and responds angrily to Lupillo

Surprising! Lupillo Rivera testifies in favor of Daisy Cabral, former associate of Mayeli Alonso, who is the singer’s ex-wife, in the midst of the legal battle that both face for breach of contract, but Mayeli does not remain silent and responds angrily to Lupillo for his action.

More details of this case are given in the official Instagram account of Elisa Beristain, host of Chisme en vivo.

The first to speak was his partner, the Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani, who said that the singer Lupillo Rivera could be a witness in court for Daisy Cabral, the former partner of Mayeli Alonso, his ex-wife.

“How would Lupillo do this at the moment with the mother of his children?” Asked Javier Ceriani, to then present Mayeli Alonso’s version of these rumors.

“The things that come from your ex are not worth it, the ex always go around talking on fire, they always talk because you sent them to the scrub, maybe, and to me, the testimony or not testimony of Lupe does not take the least care of me, because you I’m going to say one thing, because I never told him about my business. ”

The former wife of Mayeli Alonso assured that she has always done her business alone, and in the event that Lupillo Rivera came to testify against her, she would realize that she was married for 15 years to a man “who has no egg …”.

“I have not sat, out of respect for my children, in a chair to talk about an interview or something from my past life with him, that it was not in a bed of roses that I lived, and I have respected that.”

The businesswoman stated that nothing that Lupillo Rivera could declare would put her in danger: “He can give mass if he wants, I don’t care about his testimony. I assure you that the judge will not care what he can say either. It hurts for him that I can fall so low, if I can for him, because when a person does wrong, the karma that comes to that person is very strong. “

Javier Ceriani commented that he was with Lupillo Rivera and he told him that their divorce has not ended, as some clauses related to their children are missing. For her part, Elisa Beristain expressed that this interview was strong for them because, with paper in hand, they informed Mayeli Alonso that her ex-husband is one of the witnesses of her ex-partner, Daisy Cabral.

Some people expressed their points of view after watching this video: “How little of Lupillo, not even why he gave birth to two children”, “The pin is burned … pelón because she has got ahead better without him, @mayelialonsooficial is a big woman for him ”,“ If Lupillo did that, what a little man !!! Above all, she is the mother of her children ”.