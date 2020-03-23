– Lupillo Rivera sent a new romantic message to Belinda

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lupillo Rivera caused a stir on social media after he left a romantic message for Belinda, with whom he was romantically related a few months ago.

It seems that the Mexican regional singer feels great affection for the interpreter of “Amor a Primera Vista”, as he let it be seen in the words he dedicated in an Instagram post.

It was through a post made by the youtuber Golden scorpion, who shared a short video of a meeting he had with Belinda.

In the images you can see both inside a car, where the also actress, 30, is driving and singing songs from Selena.

“I came across this video never seen before,” wrote the influencer at the bottom of the post, which already has more than 500,000 views.

As expected, fans reacted to Belinda’s occurrences, but there was a comment that caught the attention of netizens, Lupillo’s, who did not hesitate to dedicate a compliment as only he knows how to do it.

“What a cool woman, man,” wrote the singer with great affection about the artist.

This comment unleashed a host of opinions among users, while some went wild with emotion and claimed that Lupillo is still hopelessly in love with Belinda, others said that he should already forget her.

Photo: Instagram / goldenescorpion

It is worth mentioning that, in late November, Lupillo broke the silence and revealed that he had to confess his romance with Belinda for blackmail.

The brother of the deceased Jenni Rivera released a video in which his truth is explained. “They jammed me with a video, they jammed me and they told me: ‘Lupe, we need to talk about this because this video can come out,’ that easy,” said the interpreter.

Recall that, previously, Rivera participated in a YouTube program called “Gossip No Like”, in which he opened his heart and admitted that he did have an affair with Belinda.

“It was 5 months and it was a woman that I loved madly, it was a woman that I really loved, a woman that I, honestly, would have honestly dropped the stars from the sky,” she said in the interview.

Since the rumors about a possible love affair among the famous were unleashed, since they were repeatedly surprised in loving attitudes, they were in charge of denying it, asserting that there was only a cute friendship.

Through his Instagram account, Lupillo publicly showed the tattoo of the singer’s face that had been done on his arm and explained what he would do with it.

“I will always have Belinda’s tattoo, I will not take it off. I’m just not going to take it off because I gave my word to her that I was going to keep the tattoo and that’s how it will be, ”he said.

In early 2020, Lupillo granted an interview to the Mexican journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda for his YouTube channel, in which he revealed an oath he made to Belinda.

“I promised this girl never to erase it, I promised her that she was going to stay there and whatever happens there has to stay,” he said with great feeling.

In the talk, the 48-year-old artist assured that he is still waiting for the great love of his life, “I believe that if God wants, God will send me the perfect woman, God is not wrong. and he sends it to the precise moment when he must send it, and then we have to wait, nothing more ”, he concluded.

