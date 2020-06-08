It was revealed that Lupillo Rivera testified against his ex-wife, Mayeli Alonso, in a legal matter After this, users tell him little man The singer defends himself saying that they are pure false accounts

Lupillo Rivera after his divorce with Mayeli infidelity rumors return. What a mess! A few days ago, it was revealed that Lupillo Rivera testified against his ex-wife, Mayeli Alonso, in a legal matter, and after the singer shared a video where he says that there were many infidelities on the part of the singer, users say little to him , but he defends himself saying that they are pure false accounts.

Through his official Instagram account, Lupillo Rivera shared a video where he sends a forceful message: “My word and my eggs …, they are the only thing I have and I swear that for nothing in this life I break them.”

About to reach 30 thousand reproductions, this publication generated many reactions from users, who realized that it may be a hint for someone:

An Internet user was not tempted to post poop emoticons, to which Lupillo Rivera replied: “Fabbal still.” This same user again attacked the singer and asked him: “Who is Fabbal, Mr. Lupillo?”, Although he no longer received an answer.

Another person intervened in this la talk ’:“ God knows who Fabbal is, I will investigate him. For now, God bless you and make them understand that by harming each other, the most harmed are their children. “

The same Internet user who caused all this wrote again: “This man does not realize that he has children … What a shame to know that one day he loved this so-called man, and the worst thing that his daughter is going to grow up and run into men like him, but well, each one ”.

But what nobody counted on, was that “Fabbal” would respond and present himself: “I am FABBAL mija, only @lupilloriveraofficial thinks that all the pages that attack him are mine !!! Or that it was a robot to manage so many accounts. You go too far, Lupe, he’s already going crazy from so much you see on the networks !!! ”.

Fabbal herself was present again: “@lupilloriveraofficial thinks that I manage all Instagram accounts, even if I tagged myself to grab followers”, which provoked in response: “Ah, if I had already seen you on a live. No, what a burris this “sir” is if he says that I am you, because you live in Canada. Bowling does not leave anything good ”.

Despite the fact that Lupillo Rivera received many expressions of support, which responded to most of them, if there was something that did not seem to him, he simply wrote: “Fabbal”.

“I love your music, but it’s a bad feeling, because in the end, everything she can do (Mayeli Alonso, his ex-wife) is for her children. they are also yours. So if you don’t want to help her, you also won’t fuck her… ”.

An admirer of the singer came to his defense: “He supports them a lot”, to which the same user replied: “Yes, as a dad I see his videos and you see that he is a very good dad. But, little by little do you see that your children are great and already understand what is happening? And still letting the media understand that your ex was a bad woman. Whether he was or not, he should remain silent, which I imagine he was not a saint either. ”

Filed Under: Lupillo Rivera Divorce Mayeli Infidelity