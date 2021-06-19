Lupillo Rivera reacts to Christian Nodal’s words and tells him: “I ate first at the table”

Christian nodal said that everyone does what they want with their body, referring to the tattoo that Lupillo Rivera He used to have Belinda’s on his arm, which he practically erased a few days ago. In the statements the young singer when saying body the first time, allegedly, got confused and said “pig.”

Before this video, Rivera reacted by sending this message to the future husband of Belinda: “That guy and I already know that I ate first at the table ”. But Lupillo with this message went beyond what anyone would have expected, not only did he share it on his official Instagram account, but together with the reproduction, in addition to tagging Nodal, he wrote: hold on “.

Some have reacted with laughter, but there are others who say that Lupillo has been “vulgar” in his response.

Jenni Rivera’s brother said he had been Belinda’s boyfriend for five months, in an interview with Chisme No Like. The relationship was not consolidated and between them it seems that not even a beautiful friendship remained.

Adamari López and Toni Costa could reconcile and marry in Spain: Rumors soar