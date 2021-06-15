Lupillo Rivera joins Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter with an “Todos con Frida” and she makes it public

Via Instagram Frida Sofía has made public the support of Lupillo Rivera made his person. In the image the singer appears exposing his arm and on this they have mounted the phrase: “Everyone with Frida.” Given this, the young singer and businesswoman could not remain silent and replied: “Thank you King,” he also added: “We expected no less from you.”

More than 16 thousand people have liked the publication of Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter, who days ago confirmed that the complaint would be made official not only against her grandfather, Mr. Enrique Guzmán, but also against her mother, the famous Rocker of Mexican origin.

After Frida used her social networks to confirm this process in front of her fans.

Many have reiterated their support and there are also several who are trying to expose the truth of their words through publications where they speak and decipher her body language.

After this, the young woman has also managed to collect information about her childhood and has made some of these findings public, in order to show that much of what she says, if not everything, is her truth, the reality that he had to live from his childhood.

From Frida Sofía to Alejandra Guzmán: “May my innocence and virginity be returned to me … it was also stolen because of her”

Jennifer López breaks down in tears at her sister Lynda López’s birthday celebration