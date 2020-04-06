Telemundo-

Lupillo Rivera surprised his followers on Instagram by sharing a fun video next to his daughter Lupita Rivera, both performed their best dance steps to the rhythm of classical music.

Although we did not know that facet of the singer’s dancer, he showed that he is very good. “I think this is already affecting me,” wrote the interpreter at the bottom of the video.

His message indicated that, after finishing the entertainment options, he decided to try new styles and, laughing, joked with the isolation he is experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic and that he is in the company of his children. Be sure to see how they moved!

Do you dare to dance with them?

