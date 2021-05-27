Lupillo Rivera, Criss Angel and even Canelo become an object of ridicule, for Belinda’s commitment

Belinda accepted Christian Nodal’s engagement ring. The singer said yes and now we only need to know the date of the wedding. Unfortunately this good news is accompanied by a scandal and is that everyone is making fun of Lupillo Rivera. And in their eagerness they are constantly and piercingly reminding him of the tattoo that he made on his arm with the interpreter’s face. But in the teasing memes, not only Lupillo’s name appears, but also that of another ex of Belinda, the famous illusionist Criss Angel.

“Nodal and Belinda announce their engagement * Lupillo Rivera and Criss Angel crying listening bottle after bottle,” read a message on Twitter.

* Nodal and Belinda announce their engagement * Lupillo Rivera and Criss Angel crying listening to bottle after bottle pic.twitter.com/1cL8s7OUt4 – Bego Villada (@begounoriginal) May 25, 2021

But the memes do have as the protagonist of this mockery the uncle of Chiquis Rivera, who at the end of this note has not yet given statements about it, thus avoiding the media.

Nodal and Belinda right now | Lupillo Rivera pic.twitter.com/kOs7P21Elk – The Guarromántico (@Guarromantico_) May 26, 2021

And it goes on like this: “Lupillo Rivera every time he sees his tattoo of Belinda’s face on his arm.”

Lupillo Rivera every time he sees his tattoo of Belinda’s face on his arm 😐 pic.twitter.com/9aUQguVNHP – Albert (@albert_andradem) May 26, 2021

Many believe that the time has come for Lupillo to erase the tattoo with Belinda’s face: “Lupillo Rivera came to remove Belinda’s tattoo when he found out about the commitment to Nodal.”

Lupillo Rivera getting to remove Belinda’s tattoo upon learning of the commitment to Nodal pic.twitter.com/1CncwsIIvr – Porfirio (@ Porfiri0) May 26, 2021

But among the memes the name of the Canelo Álvarez and there are those who believe that the wedding of Nodal and Belinda It could surpass that of the boxer, who this weekend left everyone with their mouths open, for the luxury, the beauty and the abundance.

Quiet Lupillo Rivera, Cris Angel, Dos Santos #Nodal #BelindaYNodal pic.twitter.com/XGipZIPBhj – Joy (@ vanejoca8a) May 26, 2021

But again the name of Lupillo Rivera is the constant: “* Nodal and Belinda get married * Lupillo Rivera arriving at the wedding: ALTO AHÍ MI CIELA”.

* Nodal and Belinda get married *

Lupillo Rivera arriving at the wedding: HIGH THERE MY SKY pic.twitter.com/mDC1MFRFTx – Nodal 🌵 (@ ElbuenGeorge93) May 26, 2021

“Lupillo Rivera when he was in a” teibol “and found out that Belinda was engaged with the Nodal,” said someone else on Twitter and so you can read hundreds and hundreds of more messages.

Lupillo Rivera when he was in a teibol and found out that Belinda was engaged to Nodal. pic.twitter.com/r4V1II50YP – EL SOLITO (@ElsolitoXXX) May 26, 2021

