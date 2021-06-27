Lupillo Rivera confirms that he married his girlfriend, Giselle Soto

In the middle of all the battle they have the Rivera for the company of the late singer Jenni Rivera, Lupillo Rivera has launched some products with the former partner and arch enemy of his former Mayeli alonso, Daysi Cabral. In the middle of that press conference; Lupillo took advantage of the personal questions that journalists asked him to confirm that he married his girlfriend, Giselle Soto.

The uncle of Chiquis Rivera placeholder image launched “Power Inmune” with the former partner of Mayeli alonso. It is a supplement that has antioxidants and that strengthens the immune system of people. But we already know that the private life of Lupillo Rivera It has always generated controversy and of course the press did not miss the opportunity to inquire about issues such as Belinda and Nodal, what Mayeli thinks of this partnership with Daysi Cabral and of course his girlfriend, whom he claims he married.

“She is not my girlfriend. The girl is not my girlfriend. We have been married for a long time and you didn’t even notice ”, he assured in the middle of a press conference Lupillo. The lucky one is called Giselle soto and, although many believe that he recently came to the life of Lupillo, the reality is that this cute couple has already been together for a year. She is a businesswoman and owner of the brand Giselle Soto Brows, an aesthetic dedicated to eyebrow design and one of the best in The Angels.

Obviously, this did not make it Giselle From overnight. This young girl began working as a teenager to achieve all of her goals. She is just 26 years old, while Lupillo She is 49. Just six months ago the redhead herself, who is also extremely beautiful, published a photograph where she was leaving with a ring that raised the suspicions of many about a possible engagement. What was not counted on, is that they would have married.

Just a few days ago Giselle and Lupillo they starred in a video where the singer is seen saying: “I ate at the table first.” This referring to Christian Nodal, Belinda and their commitment. It turns out that the singer himself said he apologized if it was understood that this was for Belinda. He assured that it was for Nodal, since supposedly it was the young man who began to disrespect him. Still, I wish you the best.

As to Mayeli alonso He said that he hadn’t spoken to her yet, but that they were together for 15 years and that she would know very well the things that he would or would not do Lupillo. The latter published some Instagram stories in which she sends a hint, says several rude words and also says: “… When you go to the bathroom, you have to pull the chain.”