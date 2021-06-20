Lupillo Rivera calls “offended” those who accuse him of gender violence for comment on Belinda

He is in the middle of the controversy after he answered Christian Nodal through a video for having expressed his opinion about the tattoo that was erased from Belinda.

In the clip you can hear Lupillo Rivera point out: “I ate at the table first.”

Lupillo Rivera’s macho comment angered fans of Christian Nodal and Belinda for exercising gender violence.

Despite this, Lupillo Rivera called all those who have criticized him “offended”.

Lupillo Rivera defends himself after accusations of gender violence after comment on Belinda

Christian Nodal is located in Monterrey, Nuevo León. Before his concerts, the singer gave a press conference where he was questioned about Lupillo Rivera’s decision to remove Belinda’s tattoo.

“Well, I don’t know, everyone does what they want with their … pig, with their body, sorry,” replied Christian Nodal with a laugh.

His answer reached the ears of Lupillo Rivera who did not hesitate to answer him and through a video he stressed that the one who takes it, holds.

“That bato and I know that I ate first at the table.”

However, his comment caused great outrage on social networks and users accused Lupillo Rivera of generating gender violence against Belinda.

In different messages, users have pointed out that Lupillo Rivera usually reduces Belinda as an “object”. In addition to constantly pointing out that she first dated him before Christian Nodal.

“There is but what gentleman I ate first at his bone table that little quiet looks better!” side should have a little respect for their gender “, were some of the comments he received.

After the criticism he received, Lupillo Rivera turned to his Instagram account where he called those who accuse him of gender violence “offended”.

In his message he even stressed that he had not started the situation.

“Life is fun. The offended fill out the application, and you have to remember how this situation started. Enjoy it”.

The reactions of his followers did not wait and they immediately attacked Lupillo Rivera again. Most of the comments say that I should stop talking about Belinda now.

“Now get over it, as the most adult here you should have the maturity for this kind of thing … Once it’s funny, but almost always you post about it” “,” You can see that you are very fired up. So if your cannon hurt, are some of the messages that can be seen in your publication.