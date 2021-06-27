Lupillo Rivera apologizes to Belinda, “It was for Nodal!” | Instagram

The singer Lupillo Rivera has been the target of various comments and criticisms in which he has been singled out as “macho” for his comments towards Belinda, reason that would lead to “Bull of the corrido“to recently apologize to his former La Voz partner.

The interpreter of “Despreciado”, “El Moreño”, “Suffering alone”, Lupillo Rivera, apologized to Belinda for the “macho” comments she made, as a result of her reaction to Christian Nodal’s statements.

The video of the brother of the remembered Jenni Rivera, generated a division of opinions among those who applauded him for his response to the Sonoran after launching an insult as well as those who branded him “macho” for speaking “badly” about a woman.

Later, it would be the “Mexican regional music composer” Guadalupe Rivera Saavedra himself who explained the situation and offered his apologies to the “pop star.” “It was for Christian Nodal, he assured.”

The offense went directly to him, it was never my intention to offend Belinda, and if it seems like that or people think like that, as a man I apologize, because watching the video later, maybe I could respond in another way.

No fart, man, that guy and I already know that I ate first at the table, “Lupillo declared a few days ago after seeing Christian’s comments about his tattoo.

It should be remembered that after Belinda’s fiancé, Christian Nodal, was questioned about the video of the 49-year-old singer who showed the moment when the “Beli” tattoo on his arm was removed, the 22-year-old artist tried respond “respectfully”.

However, he ended up calling the outstanding star of music and entertainment a “pig”, which would not be left without a strong response from Rivera Saavedra, for his part, the actress from Welcome to Eden, did not reply at any time. on this controversy Do you consider that the “princess of pop” apologizes from the heart to Lupillo Rivera?

“I don’t know what he has to ap3ndej *”

It was Lupillo Rivera’s brother who in recent days revealed that he and his brother, Lupillo Rivera, would have had some differences because of Belinda, for Juan Rivera there are women who even surpass her and revealed that he does not understand how his blood was, Lupillo Rivera he fell so in love with her.

I don’t know what it has to do with it *; revealed Juan Rivera, who affirms that for him “there are more beautiful women than Belinda.”

The strong comments from the “Grammy winner” in 2009 for the album “Esclavo y amo” were not enough, who ended up speaking in not very positive terms about Belinda, his brother Juan Rivera also made strong comments about the interpreter of ” Toad “.

I said in an interview that they criticized me, I said what does Belinda have? If I go to Culiacán and find 100 of those best.

When addressing the controversial dispute that the Rivera had, apparently for Belinda, this was confirmed by Juan in an interview with “Chisme no Like”

They were the gossip to everything that gave, I think Belinda was starting with Nodal. Lupillo already had the tattoo. So I did not understand and this is where the fart with my carnal began, I put my person in front, my word is worth a lot, because in the end if your word is not worth it, your business is not worth it “.

Lupillo Rivera was the target of memes for the tattoo that showed the singer’s face on his arm.

By then the tattoo had passed, when Belinda had already become the other’s girlfriend, a thousand Lupe memes came out.

Juan Rivera pointed out that after the relationship between Belinda and Nodal was made known, Lupillo did not want to go out to give interviews, however, that would affect the interests of their businesses.

That fart was a trend, my carnal despair won, he told me: “I don’t want to do interviews anymore.” “I told him: We have a commitment to people, your mistake does not have to be paid by people,” Juan said.

Likewise, these comments from Lupillo’s brother and the “band’s diva” have provoked all kinds of comments from Internet users who also point him out as “macho” and “misogynistic.”