Lupillo Rivera apologizes to Belinda after making a macho comment

“The offense went directly to him, if it seemed and many people think that the offense was for Belinda, it was never my intention to offend her. If it seems so, as a man I apologize because watching the video, maybe I could answer in another way “, he pointed.

The singer assured that it was his wife who recorded the video and that it is she who has fun doing this type of action, because she is interested in seeing her husband’s natural reactions to what is being said about him.

“All the things they have seen is because Giselle suddenly arrives with two phones and asks me things that she wants to see my natural reaction, she doesn’t want it to be acted out, this time I answered in the most real way,” explained Lupillo.