Lupillo Rivera and … Snoop Dogg?

We still do not believe it, not only because of the names we present to you, and the fact that both of them have a tremendously close relationship this time, but because of the magic that came out of this new topic. We present you the single in which Snoop Dogg and Lupillo Rivera participate as a collaboration. We tell you all the details here in Music News.

It turns out that Lupillo Rivera worked on this occasion not only with Snoop Dogg, but also with Alemán, Santa Fe Klan, and B-Real, really this union, this fusion of talents, we can’t believe it.

“It was rumored that Alemán and Santa Fe Klan, two of the most emblematic rappers in Mexico, would never collaborate, however, it is Lupillo Rivera who manages to bring them together on this unpublished song in which the American rapper and celebrities like Snoop Dogg, as well as B-Real, from the pioneering Latin American Hip Hop band, Cypress Hill. ” This was published on the official YouTube account.

The official video clip of these greats of the music industry exceeds almost 10 million reproductions, just 4 days after its premiere. The song is titled, “Major Leagues” (a little obvious for all the members of this song), in fact the name honors the wonderful people who appear in this song, it premiered on May 14 and lasts 5 minutes with 7 seconds. We cannot be happier with the result of this song, in addition to the fact that the video clip can fully capture the essence of each of the artists who collaborate with Lupillo Rivera, including the great Rivera!

Check out the video for Grandes! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqSMqgGuSgU