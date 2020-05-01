Lupillo Rivera and El Coyote were hit by a great misunderstanding | INSTAGRAM

Apparently there was a misunderstanding and El Coyote’s time at a party was not respected, which caused a strong fight at the well-known Fury Awards.

It was in the last broadcast of the Fury Awards ceremony where a serious fight arose between the singers of the grupero genre Lupillo Rivera and El Coyote. Well, everything seems to indicate that Rivera took advantage of the time when El Coyote performed his performance to start claiming him behind the scenes.

“When they gave me the flag to sing, everything took time, no, people had everything organized when I was getting out of the limousine, my compa came out with a band in the middle of the people who got into me as well as two meters away, look, the vato like throwing peaks at me, “said El Coyote.

A great discussion was generated after which the artists “gave themselves” words, causing the Awards security team to interfere, meanwhile El Coyote raised his voice and commented that nobody should get involved, because they would fix their problems themselves, to blows.

“And the people got into him, and the people got involved and I said, ‘No, old man and you alone to see @ &”, said the Coyote before beginning with the expected blows.

Later, after the statements were released, the users made it clear that Lupillo was totally arrogant with El Coyote and that he did not respect his time, so he was supported by internet users who at that time were listening to the artist’s interview, who has already quite a few years within the band music guild.

This interview was broadcast through a live video on Instagram, a method that the media now frequently uses to interact with the various artists, because thanks to the global health contingency, this is not the simplest form of communication that is also used by artists to keep in touch with their beloved public.

