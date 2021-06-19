Lupillo responds to Christian Nodal’s opinion about his tattoo

Turns out that Christian nodal made a comment about the tattoo with which Lupillo erased the face of Belinda that he had tattooed on one of his arms, remember that a few days ago the central theme was the design that the singer of corridos chose to cover it.

“Well, I don’t know, everyone does what they want with their ‘pig’, with their body, sorry. Tattoos make me very happy, I always tattoo things that make me happy. The important thing is that the man is happy” , said the singer when asked about his opinion regarding Lupillo’s action.

“There is no fart man, that bato and I already know that I ate first at the table, there is no fart,” the singer is heard saying, who shared his response through his Instagram, in a video taken by his girlfriend.

“Ay ta the answer … whoever takes hold,” wrote the singer in the description of the short clip in which the laughter between the interpreter and his girlfriend stand out.

In 2019 it was speculated that Belinda and Lupillo They had a sentimental relationship, which was never confirmed, however the singer proudly wore a tattoo that was made in honor of the singer, today fiancee of Christian Nodal.