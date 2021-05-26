Lupillo hides from the paparazzi in a helicopter because he doesn’t want to give interviews, or even talk about Belinda?

Belinda She was Lupillo Rivera’s girlfriend when they both agreed as judges in the program “La Voz” on Televisión Azteca. They were together for five months, the singer said in an interview with Gossip No Like. Today Belinda is the fiancee and future wife of Christian Nodal, whom she also met on the same show, but in the following season. Today Lupillo Rivera is in the news for his past with the singer and for that tattoo with Beli’s face, which he probably still wears on his shoulder.

The interpreter knows that the media want a statement from him on this issue, but apparently he is not willing to speak, at least not yet.

On Instagram, he left the following message: “Like when you don’t want to give interviews on personal matters… and they come looking for me at 6:00 am… Will my answers have something of value? #lupillorivera better keep supporting #grandesligas @zmusicgroup -your record label- “.

His statement is interesting, because next to it he exposes a video in which you can see a helicopter flying over his property and you can hear him say that he has been doing it for a long time. But it is also because of the question it asks: “Will my answers have something of value?” What is the singer trying to imply? What kind of value is he referring to?

Some followers upon seeing Lupillo’s publication, give him their support and say: “Leave him alone, he has already made his life.” While others believe that theirs is a lot of presumption to assume that they have sent a helicopter just to know their opinion: “I am not famous but they often walk around here I do not think they will bother, maybe if it was someone with more rank yes”.

There are those who share his opinion and tell him that he better get out of his house: “Pelate carnal, your house is surrounded.” While the majority do want to know your opinion and dare, although in the form of a joke, to ask for an answer: “Well and what do you think -laughter- is not a joke.”

